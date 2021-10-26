82.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
I-75 in Sumter County shut down after crash dumps lumber onto roadway

By Meta Minton

Interstate 75 in Sumter County was shut down for three hours Tuesday morning after a crash dumped lumber onto the roadway.

A load of lumber spilled out onto Interstate 75 in Sumter County early Tuesday morning after two tractor trailer trucks collided.
A 42-year-old Lecanto man was driving a tractor trailer truck hauling a load of lumber at 5:15 a.m. southbound on I-75 north of County Road 470 when he attempted to change lanes, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front of his truck collided with the trailer of a truck driven by a 32-year-old Orlando man, who was also southbound on I-75. The Lecanto man’s truck jackknifed and his load of lumber spilled all over the north and southbound lanes of I-75.

It took several hours to remove the debris.

The two truckers escaped serious injury. Both had been wearing their seat belts.

