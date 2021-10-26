Messages can get lost in translation

If there were ever a single situation in my life that merited me becoming “Mayor of Sillyville,” it would have to be my most recent blunder.

I decided to get involved in a local organization. I believed I could be helpful. I contacted the woman in charge, and we began to correspond in text messages and phone calls. I was added to their already formed group chat, and together we were going to fit me in and get me involved.

A few weeks into our conversations, I was invited to a virtual orientation. Along with several other new volunteers, I was going to be brought up to speed on what their organization’s mission was all about. I was excited to become part of my community, and the thought of helping children and families in my own area was very appealing to me. Volunteering my time and working with others is very satisfying. But knowing that I could actually make a notable difference in my own backyard is overwhelmingly gratifying.

Besides meeting Angela, one of the directors, at an actual building downtown once, I had only communicated with the group via technology. Needless to say, I was unaware that they were not a countywide group. Instead, they had staff and volunteers spread out over most of the United States. Of course, once I learned this, the journalist in me took over, and I was compelled to find out all I could about my new group of acquaintances.

Everybody seemed so professional and personable. Soft-spoken. At first, even on the telephone, I felt like maybe I was too aggressive in my desire to help. Yet everyone seems eager to have me as part of the team. A few of the ladies even encouraged my participation, thinking of ways to already utilize my skills in upcoming endeavors.

I was thrilled to get out of the house and mingle with educated adults. Especially seeing for a change, I was not there to serve them. I decided I was going to look and feel my best the day of our meeting. I got a haircut and a new outfit that didn’t involve my Chuck Taylors or an apron. I painted my nails, a big No-No at Billy’s, for the 10 years I worked there. I even did my toes just to complete the look, seeing that I was also wearing new sandals that day. I promised myself from head to toe, I would look like I stepped out of “Cosmo” when I finally came face-to-face with all the members of my new network.

So, the day before our scheduled meeting, I realized I was unsure where we would meet. Nowhere among my saved text messages or emails could I find the address. I assumed it would be at the building where Angela and I had first met. To be honest, I had no idea the actual brick-and-mortar location, but I was about to figure it out.

O. C. D. to a fault, all I kept thinking about was looking like an idiot. Despite my higher level of self-confidence, I usually do not like to step out of my comfort zone. Coloring outside of the lines has never been something I could do. Even as an adult, I still cannot do anything without micromanaging it first. So, I sent Angela a text asking for the address. She quickly responded, “It’s in the email I sent you.” she said.

Grateful I hadn’t missed something, I went back through all the emails again. Yet, I still could not find it. Feeling silly to reach out to Angela again, I decided to contact Amy, one of the other women I had become friendly with within the group. This way, I could make it sound more like a confirmation than a question. Unfortunately, it did not help me much either because she sent me a link that was supposed to show me all the information I needed. Yet every time I clicked it, a “THIS ISN’T WORKING” message kept coming up on my computer screen, and I’d just “X out.”

One last time, I checked all my messages. I investigated every piece of non-existing paper that was my message trail from day one. Still, the only physical address I could find was the place I thought from the beginning, where I had met Angela. So I reprogram that address into my phone’s MapQuest and continue to prearrange everything for the next day.

The orientation would start at 1 p.m., but I was planning on leaving nice and early, making sure to not get stuck in traffic or get lost along my way. Still new to the area and usually positioned in the passenger seat, I have been getting myself entirely lost in my new surrounding.

That day, I fluffed and puffed myself into the professional I was trained to be and set out to begin my new adventure. The parking lot seemed relatively empty when I arrived, considering our group was at least 20 people. There were a few cars, though, so I figured I was just early. It was only 12:45 p.m. I knew I had plenty of time. I was proud of myself for making it there without any incidence. I checked my hair in the rearview mirror, disposed of the wad of bubble gum I had been chomping on the whole ride there to try to calm my nerves, and I exited my vehicle. Then I walk with my head high to the entrance of the building. The same young lady who greeted me last time was seated at the front desk. I entered and said, “Hello.”

She looked puzzled but responded courteously, “Good afternoon, may I help you?”

I answered, “I hope so. I’m here for the orientation with Angela.”

“The virtual orientation?” she questioned.

Still in the dark about the missing link, I repeated, “Yes, with Angela.”

I noticed she appeared to be at a loss for words. I questioned calmly, “It is today at 1 o’clock, right?”

“Yes, it is,” she answered with a bit of a smirk as if she had just become privy to the punchline of an inside joke.

“You do realize it is a VIRTUAL meeting?” She asked me as I stared her dead in her eyes, 100-percent confused. “You only had to follow the link you were sent. No one is meeting here,” she added, speaking to me as though I had to be aware of that.

“Virtual orientation,” I repeated to myself once or twice before it finally dawned on me how stupid I must look. Not to mention how dreadfully off-track I was.

After we both composed ourselves from wanting to cry for very different reasons, she told me that I was welcome to sit in one of the empty offices if I’d like. I quickly noted the time on my watch before saying, “No, thank you. It’s a beautiful day. I think I’ll just sit outside.”

Mortified, I knew I did not have the time to make it home before the meeting started. Apparently, the link I was to follow can only be used at the designated time because that is when the session begins?! Not wanting to screw up anything else, I kindly asked Amy if she could get me on my way. She graciously took my phone and logged me in.

Outside I managed to find a nice shady spot under a big tree on the property. It was there I sat for the next 2 hours, enjoying Mother Nature while connecting with others around the nation. Together, we hope to make our world a better place for our children.

The meeting was both enlightening and promising. Other than I’m a “techno dinosaur,” and I could use a crash course in Computers 101. Life is good!

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com