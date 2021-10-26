Patricia Durbin Kinney Harden, 71, of The Villages, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 18 in Leesburg, Florida. Patricia Lee Durbin was born June 30, 1950, in Owensboro, Ky. to the late Ernest and Elizabeth Majors Durbin. She was married to Edwin Kinney, who was the father to her two sons and was later married to John Harden. Patricia was a registered nurse and member of the Catholic Faith. She loved spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John Harden and a brother, Douglas Durbin.

Survivors include two sons, Tony Kinney of Owensboro and Marcus Kinney (Lydia) of Plant City, Florida; two grandchildren, Harrison Kinney and Madison Kinney; two sisters, Joann Vaught of Evansville and Louise Waters of Calhoun; three brothers, Donald Durbin (Cynthia) of Beech Grove, Raymond Durbin (Becky) of The Villages and Randy Durbin (Gail) of Arizona.

A Mass dedicated for Patricia will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun is handling the local arrangements for Patricia’s family.