To the Editor:

Are you out of your mind? Where did you move from would explain a lot. So what shall we discuss at the pool? Sewing? Our cooking recipes or maybe the weather.

If you don’t like what people are saying, you can pay it no mind or build your own pool. Must be tough being a socialist among conservative people. All I can say is, “Let’s Go Brandon!”

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill