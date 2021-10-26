Rotary Club will be collecting food at two locations Saturday in The Villages

The Evening Rotary Food Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Village Car Wash at La Plaza Grande and at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.

“We will be on hand with Rotarians at Village Car Wash to fill the LovExtension van. We serve homebound seniors in the area and this will really help us stock our pantry,” said Linda Krupski of LovExtension.

The collection at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing will benefit Hope Lutheran Church’s food pantry at Weirsdale.

“We serve about 100 families each week and keeping our pantry stocked has been a challenge. The Rotarians have really helped us this past year,” said pantry director Anita Dillman.

More information is available at www.rotaryVillagesEvening.com