Two suspects arrested behind Sun Kool AC showroom in Wildwood

Two suspects were arrested after they were spotted in a pickup behind the Sun Kool Air Conditioning showroom in Wildwood.

An officer spotted a green 2001 Dodge pickup at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot behind Sun Kool on U.S. 301, according to arrest reports from the Wildwood Police Department.

The men in the truck were identified as 59-year-old Richard Allen Roberts and 43-year-old Courtland Shawnee Lane, both of Summerfield.

Lane initially said one of the truck’s door was ajar and they stopped to fix it in the Sun Kool parking lot. He later admitted that Roberts “was showing him a place to steal copper spools,” the arrest report said. Four pills were found in a tool box in the pickup, which Lane had been driving. Lane admitted he is a heroin addict and “was suffering from withdrawals.”

Roberts had attempted to give police a false name, because he knew he was wanted on warrants out of Sumter and Marion counties.

Lane was arrested on charges of loitering and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Roberts was arrested on charges of fraud and loitering. He was booked without bond due to the warrants.