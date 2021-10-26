72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested after following woman to pool against court order

By Meta Minton

Villager Ed McGinty was arrested Tuesday after following a woman to a swimming pool.

McGinty was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after he violated a restraining order secured by the fellow Villager.

Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriffs deputy.
Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The 73-year-old Village of Hadley man appeared in a hearing Tuesday morning before Judge William H. Hallman III in Sumter County Court. A temporary restraining order had been issued after McGinty’s Sept. 24 arrest when he showed up at the woman’s home in The Villages. The judge on Tuesday made the order permanent. During the hearing, McGinty reportedly interrupted the judge and was threatened with being held in contempt of court.

McGinty left the courthouse a free man, but was arrested a few hours later after he went to the Hadley pool and reportedly parked within 30 feet of the woman’s golf cart – in violation of the restraining order. He was led away by deputies and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

McGinty was banned from the Hadley pool Sept. 23 after calling the woman a “fat slob” when she showed up to exercise in the pool wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. McGinty, well known for his disdain for Donald Trump, is famous for his one-man political demonstrations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Praising Trump is the only thing that unites Republicans

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the only thing uniting Republicans is praising former President Trump or accusing Democrats of being socialists or communists.

Political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident weighs in on the hot topic of political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages.

Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man.

We should blame Obama

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands by an earlier assertion that it was President Obama who canceled a vital weapons program.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos