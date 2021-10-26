72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...

Villager needles Wildwood mayor over possibility of Section 8 housing

By Marv Balousek

Mayor Ed Wolf

After a heated exchange between Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf and a Village of Tamarind Grove resident, the city commission Monday night approved a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change for the Munz subdivision along Powell Road across from St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.

The single-family rental subdivision will be adjacent to The Villages and will include 69 two-story homes expected to rent for $2,000 a month and up on one-year leases.

At a prior meeting, land owner Erin Munz said the project grew out of concern for her mother, who has difficulty making the 27 steps from her home to her car.

Representing the developer, Jason Robertson of Urban Habitat of Gainesville has worked with Tamarind Grove residents to address their concerns. The density was reduced from 150 homes, buffers were widened and special street lights are planned so light does not stray into neighbors’ yards.

This map shows the location of the Munz property which backs up to the Village of Tamarind Grove and Village of Buttonwood
This map shows the location of the Munz property which backs up to the Village of Tamarind Grove and Village of Buttonwood.

Tamarind Grove resident Bruce Williams, who raised concerns about the project at an earlier meeting, told commissioners Monday that the developer has agreed to install a wall to block car headlights from shining into his home. Williams said his bedroom is 19 feet from an access road.

Resident John Rohrer, who said he recently returned to The Villages, tried the mayor’s patience with a series of pointed questions. Among them were whether live oak trees would be preserved and whether the homes ever could become Section 8 public housing.

Wolf said the developer would be required to abide by Wildwood’s tree ordinance and that he could make no guarantees about public housing.

“This isn’t our first rodeo,” the mayor told Rohrer. “We’re been through many of these.”

Rohrer responded that he “didn’t come here looking for a smart-ass answer.”

The exchange led Commissioner Julian Green to call for civility.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Praising Trump is the only thing that unites Republicans

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the only thing uniting Republicans is praising former President Trump or accusing Democrats of being socialists or communists.

Political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident weighs in on the hot topic of political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages.

Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man.

We should blame Obama

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands by an earlier assertion that it was President Obama who canceled a vital weapons program.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos