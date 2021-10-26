Villager needles Wildwood mayor over possibility of Section 8 housing

After a heated exchange between Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf and a Village of Tamarind Grove resident, the city commission Monday night approved a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change for the Munz subdivision along Powell Road across from St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.

The single-family rental subdivision will be adjacent to The Villages and will include 69 two-story homes expected to rent for $2,000 a month and up on one-year leases.

At a prior meeting, land owner Erin Munz said the project grew out of concern for her mother, who has difficulty making the 27 steps from her home to her car.

Representing the developer, Jason Robertson of Urban Habitat of Gainesville has worked with Tamarind Grove residents to address their concerns. The density was reduced from 150 homes, buffers were widened and special street lights are planned so light does not stray into neighbors’ yards.

Tamarind Grove resident Bruce Williams, who raised concerns about the project at an earlier meeting, told commissioners Monday that the developer has agreed to install a wall to block car headlights from shining into his home. Williams said his bedroom is 19 feet from an access road.

Resident John Rohrer, who said he recently returned to The Villages, tried the mayor’s patience with a series of pointed questions. Among them were whether live oak trees would be preserved and whether the homes ever could become Section 8 public housing.

Wolf said the developer would be required to abide by Wildwood’s tree ordinance and that he could make no guarantees about public housing.

“This isn’t our first rodeo,” the mayor told Rohrer. “We’re been through many of these.”

Rohrer responded that he “didn’t come here looking for a smart-ass answer.”

The exchange led Commissioner Julian Green to call for civility.