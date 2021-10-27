Biden needs to stop exacerbating the supply chain crisis

I and 150 other House Republican Members of Congress are urging President Biden to immediately reconsider radical partisan policies that are making already growing U.S. supply chain issues significantly worse. We told President Biden that he and his party leaders in Congress are, “…exacerbating or simply ignoring the underlying supply chain crisis. These policies include the mishandling of the COVID response in ways that are prolonging unemployment and worker shortages across the economy, to your push for a multi-trillion-dollar spending spree that is driving up prices of everything from gas to groceries… While many in both business and labor have agreed to step up, House Republicans are calling on you, your Administration, and your allies in Congress to do the same. Your Administration must step up for American workers and businesses by halting your reckless tax and spending plan currently pending before Congress. We request that you stop the litany of harmful regulatory actions that are driving up energy costs and to stop disarming the same American businesses you are asking to bail you out with vaccine mandates and excessive benefits that are disincentivizing work...”

I am a longtime supporter and advocate for Florida’s Ports and the trucking industry. I have secured funding for key infrastructure programs that expanded and deepened port capacity and opposed unnecessary and burdensome regulations on independent truckers, while also supporting investments in highways, roadways and railways that are critical for the efficient movement of goods.

Last week, I praised Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Jaime Pinkham, for initiating a new phase of the Tampa Harbor General Reevaluation Report which will study the navigation needs in the federal harbor and support Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that Florida’s ports were stepping up and working with companies facing backlogs in California to reroute cargo to Sunshine State Ports.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.