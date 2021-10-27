78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
type here...

Carol Tuffy

By Staff Report

Carol Tuffy
Carol Tuffy

Carol A. Tuffy, 80, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of James M. Tuffy. They have been married for the past 60 years.

Born in Lincoln, R.I., she was the daughter of the late William D. and Loretta (Robert) Horsfield. Carol resided in Lincoln for most of her life. She also resided in The Villages, FL for ten years until her return in 2014.

She was a 1958 graduate of Bay View Academy, East Providence.

Carol was an avid golfer during her residence in The Villages, FL. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and gardening, but most of all enjoyed being with her family.

She was a secretary at the former Memorial Hospital, Pawtucket for 13 years until her retirement in 2004.

Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons; Sean P. Tuffy and his wife Petra of Cumberland; Christopher J. Tuffy and his wife Kimberly of Cumberland. Her son-in-law Maurice Harriman of Exeter. Her brother; Robert Horsfield of Florida and her sister; Doris Marsland of Cumberland. Five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Kerri E. Harriman and sister of the late Daniel Horsfield, William Horsfield, Mary St. Jean and Ann Viveros.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Carol’s Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, October 27, 2021from 4 PM to 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM. Committal prayers will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11 AM in the RI Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Masks are required in RI Veteran Cemetery Chapel.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Do delays at Rialto Theater have something to do with apartments?

A Village of Silver Lake resident who appreciated the short drive over the bridge to see movies at the Rialto Theater, wonders what is happening at the movie theater.

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Praising Trump is the only thing that unites Republicans

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the only thing uniting Republicans is praising former President Trump or accusing Democrats of being socialists or communists.

Political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident weighs in on the hot topic of political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages.

Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos