The Villages
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Do delays at Rialto Theater have something to do with apartments?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When is the Rialto Theater going to reopen? It has been undergoing renovations, since long before COVID-19 shut everything down. Nothing seems to be going on with this.
The outside reminds me of a dilapidated building. For over a year. With no end in sight. I blamed the virus in the beginning, but fix the outside up. Have some pride in the appearance of your town square.
I suppose they will build the apartments first.
I miss only having to drive over the cart bridge to see the movies. I’m sure a lot of people on my side of the bridge would agree.

William Reickert
Village of Silver Lake

 

