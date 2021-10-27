71.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Download the FDLE Mobile App before Halloween to help stay safe

By Staff Report

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reminding citizens to download the FDLE Mobile App before Halloween to easily search Florida’s Sex Offender Registry. The “Search Sexual Offenders and Predators” button is one of eight FDLE public services featured in the mobile app.  The app makes it easy for citizens to see where sexual offenders have registered a residential address in Florida. 

“I hope all parents will download the free app before going trick-or-treating. Our FDLE app has a number of tools and informational resources parents can use every day to help keep their families safe and to report suspicious activity,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said.

The app also allows users to search active AMBER, Missing Child and Silver Alerts, purchase a Florida criminal history, search wanted persons or unsolved Florida cases and submit a tip about suspicious activity.

Search for “FDLE Mobile App” and download it for free from the Google Play store and from Apple’s App Store. Citizens can also access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry online at https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf.

The FDLE mobile app does not track your location or store your personal information.  It should never be used as an emergency app because it is not monitored 24/7.

