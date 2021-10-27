71.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
type here...

Ed McGinty had Michelle Obama sign on golf cart when he violated judge’s order

By Meta Minton

Ed McGinty
Ed McGinty

Villager Ed McGinty had a Michelle Obama 2024 sign on his golf cart when he violated a court order Tuesday by parking too close to the golf cart of a fellow Villager.

Details of McGinty’s latest arrest are included in a report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Village of Hadley resident appeared Tuesday morning in Sumter County Court in front of Judge William Hallman III, who granted a permanent restraining order for a woman allegedly stalked by McGinty.

Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriffs deputy.
Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

By 11:58 a.m. that day, McGinty showed up at the Hadley swimming pool, from which he had been previously banned, driving his golf cart adorned with “big Michelle Obama 2024 signs on it,” according to the arrest report. He parked two spots down from the golf cart of the woman he previously called a “fat slob” during a confrontation at the pool. Her golf cart was noted in the report for its red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and “Donald Trump propaganda.” About 20 feet separated the two golf carts, violating the court order preventing McGinty from coming within 100 feet of the woman’s vehicle “at any time.” McGinty admitted he knew the golf cart belonged to the woman who has the restraining order against him.

He was arrested for violating a court order and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center at 1:16 p.m. He was released at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after posting $1,000 bond.

McGinty was arrested on a stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the woman’s house. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida’s surgeon general should resign immediately

Florida’s Democratic Party chairman contends the state’s surgeon general should resign immediately.

Do delays at Rialto Theater have something to do with apartments?

A Village of Silver Lake resident who appreciated the short drive over the bridge to see movies at the Rialto Theater, wonders what is happening at the movie theater.

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Praising Trump is the only thing that unites Republicans

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the only thing uniting Republicans is praising former President Trump or accusing Democrats of being socialists or communists.

Political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident weighs in on the hot topic of political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos