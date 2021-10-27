Robert Fortin

Robert Albert Fortin, 82, of The Villages, Fl., formerly of Stow, Mass. and Moncton, N.B. Canada, passed away on October 19, 2021, at the Villages Regional Hospital, Florida.

Mr. Fortin is survived by his wife Barbara Marie (Lirette) Fortin of 60 years, his three children: son Marc Fortin and his wife Joanne of Grand Barachois, Canada, daughter Micheline Sonia and her husband Jay of West Tisbury, Mass and son Pierre Fortin and his wife Tera of Lady Lake, FL and two granddaughters that he loved and adored so much, Jessica and Meghan Sonia and grand dog Maya.

Born in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec November 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles and DesAnges Fortin. He later moved to Moncton, NB with his family. Growing up he was an avid hockey player. He played hockey in the Canadian Army where he was also a paratrooper instructor. He attended NBCC technical school, where he learned to be an auto body mechanic and was so proud by graduating 1st in his class. He and Barbara moved from Moncton, NB to Waltham, MA in the mid 60’s. In the late 60’s they moved to Stow, MA where they made their home for over 45 years. He was the organizer and president of Bob’s Auto Body in Maynard, Ma. Living in Stow in the early 70’s he realized that there was no youth hockey program, and with such a love of hockey he started the Stow Youth Hockey Program that was extremely successful. There are fond memories for so many from this hockey program. He later went on to work for many years for ETL Construction in Stow, Ma where he retired in 1995 and was a great friend to the owner, Tony.

After selling his house in Stow, he enjoyed his new home in The Villages, Florida during the winters with plenty of golfing and fishing. He spent the summers at his home in Grand Barachois, Canada where he enjoyed hunting in the fall. In between Canada and Florida, he would stop on Marthas Vineyard, MA to spend time with his granddaughters and his favorite son-in-law.

He will be missed so much by his family and all that knew him, but we know that without a doubt he will always be playing his hockey, golfing, hunting, and fishing. We know he will always be watching over all of us.

A private family graveside memorial will be held at Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Dieppe, NB Canada at a later date.