Summerfield man jailed after altercation over homework caught on video

A 58-year-old Summerfield man was jailed after an altercation over homework was captured on video.

Phillip Lee Matthews was arrested on a charge of battery Tuesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

A woman fled to a Dollar General store in Belleview where she contacted law enforcement after Matthews allegedly attacked her son. The boy had been working on his homework at a table when Matthews “started yelling and screaming at him,” according to an arrest report. The boy was seated in a chair when Matthews pushed him to the ground. Matthews, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds, pinned the boy to the ground. The boy tried pinching Matthews to get him off of him.

The boy’s mother showed a video of the altercation to deputies.

Matthews told deputies the boy has been “disrespectful” and he is “sick of it,” the report said.

Matthews was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.