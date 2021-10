A Villager has been arrested on a warrant charging him with reckless driving with alcohol.

Ronald Joseph Szarley, 69, who lives at 1017 Boone Court on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested on the Sumter County warrant at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.