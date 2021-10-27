Webster introduces legislation to bolster FEMA preparation and response  

Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen disaster mitigation and resilience programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Republican Congressman who represents The Villages was joined Wednesday in the announcement by Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio, D-Oreo., and other members of the U.S. House of Representatives from both sides of the aisle.

The Resilient Assistance for Mitigation for Environmentally Resilient Infrastructure and Construction by Americans Act, or Resilient AMERICA Act, will: