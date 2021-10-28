78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...

Attorney general has threatened free speech

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I watched United States Attorney General Merrick Garland as he was questioned by the Senate Judicial Committee, on his memo to his deputies in various states, where he wants them to become involved with parents who are upset by school boards who include CRT or critical race theory in their children’s curriculum. He wants them to look for opportunities to prosecute them under a federal crime using the Internet or phone or other devices that cross state lines to “ harass” or “ intimidate” a school board member. He considers multiple phone calls , which are annoying, as “ harassment”!
The National School Board Association sent a letter to President Biden requesting this memo from the DOJ and it was sent out four days later, after the NSB people coordinated with the White House to compose the memo which Garland denied. The letter the NSB sent to President Biden compares concerned parents to domestic terrorists and asked to use the Patriot Act to prosecute them. After a severe backlash the NSB withdrew and apologized for the letter.
However, Merrick Garland would not withdraw or apologize for his memo which he admitted he used the NSB letter to President Biden as a predicate for his memo.
Many senators pointed out that Garlands action has never been done in the history of our republic and sends a chilling effect on free speech. To have the DOJ become involved with parents protesting at the school board level is outrageous and smacks of Nazi like tactics.
He was even asked to resign by a couple of Senators.
Thank God this evil man never made it to the Supreme Court.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Attorney general has threatened free speech

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident writes that Attorney General Merrick Garland has attacked free speech.

Trust the election processes

A Villager who serves as co-president of the League of Women Voters urges residents to trust the election process.

Florida’s surgeon general should resign immediately

Florida’s Democratic Party chairman contends the state’s surgeon general should resign immediately.

Do delays at Rialto Theater have something to do with apartments?

A Village of Silver Lake resident who appreciated the short drive over the bridge to see movies at the Rialto Theater, wonders what is happening at the movie theater.

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos