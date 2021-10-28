Attorney general has threatened free speech

To the Editor:

I watched United States Attorney General Merrick Garland as he was questioned by the Senate Judicial Committee, on his memo to his deputies in various states, where he wants them to become involved with parents who are upset by school boards who include CRT or critical race theory in their children’s curriculum. He wants them to look for opportunities to prosecute them under a federal crime using the Internet or phone or other devices that cross state lines to “ harass” or “ intimidate” a school board member. He considers multiple phone calls , which are annoying, as “ harassment”!

The National School Board Association sent a letter to President Biden requesting this memo from the DOJ and it was sent out four days later, after the NSB people coordinated with the White House to compose the memo which Garland denied. The letter the NSB sent to President Biden compares concerned parents to domestic terrorists and asked to use the Patriot Act to prosecute them. After a severe backlash the NSB withdrew and apologized for the letter.

However, Merrick Garland would not withdraw or apologize for his memo which he admitted he used the NSB letter to President Biden as a predicate for his memo.

Many senators pointed out that Garlands action has never been done in the history of our republic and sends a chilling effect on free speech. To have the DOJ become involved with parents protesting at the school board level is outrageous and smacks of Nazi like tactics.

He was even asked to resign by a couple of Senators.

Thank God this evil man never made it to the Supreme Court.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square