DeSantis suing Biden Administration  over ‘unconstitutional’ vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s order requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

The lawsuit seeks an immediate end to the requirement that federal contractors ensure that all employees have received a vaccine.

The governor was joined at the announcement Thursday in Lakeland by Attorney General Ashley Moody. The lawsuit can be found here.

“Just months ago Joe Biden was saying that it wouldn’t be appropriate or lawful for the federal government to mandate these COVID shots,” DeSantis said.

“But now we have somehow gone from 15 days to slow the spread to three jabs to keep your job. The federal government is exceeding their power and it is important for us to take a stand because in Florida we believe these are choices based on individual circumstances,” he added.

Last week, DeSantis announced a special session of the Florida Legislature to provide protections for employees and defend the right of parents to opt their children out of school mask and quarantine mandates.

Moody blasted Biden for a “blatant disregard” for the Constitution.

“President Biden does not have the authority to force millions of Americans to receive a shot, nor does he have the ability to punish Florida economically for not abiding by his authoritarian, unlawful, and unconstitutional executive order. I promised to challenge this gross abuse of power and to stand up for hardworking Floridians and that is exactly why I am suing this president and his reckless administration. As attorney general, I have an obligation to defend the rule of law, Florida’s workers, and our state against heavy-handed federal overreach,” Moody said.