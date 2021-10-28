78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...

Richard Raymond Weeks Jr.

By Staff Report

Richard Raymond Weeks Jr.
Richard Raymond Weeks Jr.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard (Rick) Raymond Weeks, Jr., 69, in The Villages, Florida on October 19, 2021.

Rick was born and lived the majority of his life in Thomaston, Connecticut. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diane (Urban), his mother, Dorothy Weeks and his brother, Tom Weeks (Ransey) and his beloved Havanese, Sydney. Rick was predeceased by his father, Richard (Dick) Sr. and brother, Donald.

Rick was co-owner of Weeks Precision, LLC, and was a member of the Watertown Golf Club for 25 years before retiring to The Villages in 2015.

Rick’s love of golf began at an early age and continued throughout his life. Their move to The Villages allowed him to play golf year around—his dream come true. Rick was always good about giving suggestions to improve your game (only if you asked him first).

When not on the golf course, Rick enjoyed watching golf as well as his two favorite sports teams: the New York Yankees and the UCONN Huskies. Rick and Diane also enjoyed cruising on Royal Caribbean and just achieved Diamond Plus status.

All that knew Rick will miss him, his dry sense of humor and his kindness.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Attorney general has threatened free speech

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident writes that Attorney General Merrick Garland has attacked free speech.

Trust the election processes

A Villager who serves as co-president of the League of Women Voters urges residents to trust the election process.

Florida’s surgeon general should resign immediately

Florida’s Democratic Party chairman contends the state’s surgeon general should resign immediately.

Do delays at Rialto Theater have something to do with apartments?

A Village of Silver Lake resident who appreciated the short drive over the bridge to see movies at the Rialto Theater, wonders what is happening at the movie theater.

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos