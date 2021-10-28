73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...

UF Health mandating vaccinations of all of its employees

By Staff Report

UF Health, which includes UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

The announcement was sent out to hospital employees in an internal memo issued Wednesday.

This vaccination requirement reportedly applies to all faculty and staff of UF Health’s hospitals, physician practices and six health colleges at the University of Florida. 

UF Health served as a backdrop this past December when the first COVID-19 vaccinations were given to a small group of Villagers. Gov. Ron DeSantis was there for the event.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The future is bleak for Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Pine Hills resident predicts a bleak future for Spanish Springs Town Square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Attorney general has threatened free speech

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident writes that Attorney General Merrick Garland has attacked free speech.

Trust the election processes

A Villager who serves as co-president of the League of Women Voters urges residents to trust the election process.

Florida’s surgeon general should resign immediately

Florida’s Democratic Party chairman contends the state’s surgeon general should resign immediately.

Do delays at Rialto Theater have something to do with apartments?

A Village of Silver Lake resident who appreciated the short drive over the bridge to see movies at the Rialto Theater, wonders what is happening at the movie theater.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos