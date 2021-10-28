UF Health mandating vaccinations of all of its employees

UF Health, which includes UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

The announcement was sent out to hospital employees in an internal memo issued Wednesday.

This vaccination requirement reportedly applies to all faculty and staff of UF Health’s hospitals, physician practices and six health colleges at the University of Florida.

UF Health served as a backdrop this past December when the first COVID-19 vaccinations were given to a small group of Villagers. Gov. Ron DeSantis was there for the event.