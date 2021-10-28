73.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...

Villager jailed after trying to cut off 84-year-old wine-drinking mother

By Meta Minton

Pamela Ann Zahner
Pamela Ann Zahner

A Villager has been jailed after trying to cut off her 84-year-old wine-drinking mother.

Pamela Ann Zahner, 65, was arrested Wednesday night on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and The Villages Public Safety Department were called to the home the women share after the mother was knocked to the floor, according to an arrest report.

Zahner said her mother got upset after Zahner refused to let her have any more wine. Their argument became “heated.” Zahner claimed her mother fell to the floor after losing her balance.

Paramedics noticed the elderly woman’s cheek was red and had “slight swelling.” They removed the woman’s makeup to evaluate the injury.

Deputies determined that the Alabama native slapped her mother three times, causing her to fall backward. She hit the stove and her eyeglasses were damaged.

Zahner was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

Headlines

CDD 7 dumped by high-dollar law firm after spending $67,975 in legal fees

News
The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has been dumped by its high-dollar law firm.
Read more

Villager arrested after allegedly stalking woman he called a ‘gold digger’

Crime
A 72-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly stalking a woman he called a “gold digger.”
Read more

Villager jailed after trying to cut off 84-year-old wine-drinking mother

Crime
A Villager has been jailed after trying to cut off her 84-year-old wine-drinking mother.
Read more

Residents cheer renovation of Silver Lake Executive Golf Course

Golf
Residents are cheering the renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course.
Read more

Sportsman’s Warehouse opens its doors Friday at new location in Lady Lake

News
Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening its doors Friday, Oct. 29 at its store at Lady Lake Crossings.
Read more

More Headlines

Illinois man and Nevada woman arrested on I-75 in Sumter County

Crime
An Illinois man and a Nevada woman were arrested after their vehicle was traveling 90 miles an hour on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more

UF Health mandating vaccinations of all of its employees

News
UF Health, which includes UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.
Read more

DeSantis suing Biden Administration  over ‘unconstitutional’ vaccine mandates

News
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s order requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.
Read more

Witches of Village of Osceola Hills take ride in golf cart

News
The witches of Village of Osceola Hills took a pre-Halloween ride in golf cart. Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
Read more

Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be raising money Saturday at Walmart

News
The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be holding a Discount Card fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness