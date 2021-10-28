Villager jailed after trying to cut off 84-year-old wine-drinking mother

A Villager has been jailed after trying to cut off her 84-year-old wine-drinking mother.

Pamela Ann Zahner, 65, was arrested Wednesday night on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and The Villages Public Safety Department were called to the home the women share after the mother was knocked to the floor, according to an arrest report.

Zahner said her mother got upset after Zahner refused to let her have any more wine. Their argument became “heated.” Zahner claimed her mother fell to the floor after losing her balance.

Paramedics noticed the elderly woman’s cheek was red and had “slight swelling.” They removed the woman’s makeup to evaluate the injury.

Deputies determined that the Alabama native slapped her mother three times, causing her to fall backward. She hit the stove and her eyeglasses were damaged.

Zahner was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.