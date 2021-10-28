78.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Witches of Village of Osceola Hills take ride in golf cart

By Staff Report

Karen Giglio and Kathy Krawiecki, also known as the witches of the Village of Osceola Hills, celebrated Halloween on their way to Evans Prairie Country Club.

Karen Giglio and Kathy Krawiecki
Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]

