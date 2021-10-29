75.1 F
The Villages
Friday, October 29, 2021
Comparison of adopting pets at Sumter and Lake County animal shelters

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This Letter to the Editor responds to the article “Sumter Commission chairman cites open-ended costs in vote against animal facility.
A couple of years ago, my cat got sick, and I had to have him euthanized. I decided I had should adopt a rescue cat and did a search on the internet. First, I investigated Sumter County and then Lake County. Lake County has an excellent facility for adopting animals, and Sumter County does not. From the Lake County Animal Shelter, I adopted a 2-year old male cat that was neutered, chipped, and vaccinated; my total cost was $10. Sumter County needs to catch up to the Lake County Animal Shelter.
You can compare Sumter to Lake by Googling “Lake County Animal Shelter” and “Sumter County Animal Shelter.” For example, if one were looking for a young male cat for adoption, on the websites, you would find that you can choose between two available at Sumter and eight available at Lake. And Lake does have a large indoor room where people planning to adopt can roam free with the adult cats that are ready for adoption.

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

 

