Friday, October 29, 2021
By Staff Report

Robert Francis Jones, a resident of The Villages, Fla., formerly from Avoca, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages.

Born on May 29, 1951, to his loving parents, the late Edward and Alyce Woods Jones, Bob graduated from Pittston Area High School, class of 1969, and attended Penn State, Scranton. He was employed for 30 years by Techneglas, formerly Owens-Illinois. He later took employment at Courtyard Marriott, Montage Mountain, where he was the chief engineer until moving to Florida.

He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Fla. Bob was a caring and generous man who had a unique gentleness toward children and the elderly. Bob loved spending his time caring for his Florida home where his talent for perfection was revealed in his perfectly manicured landscaping. He also enjoyed his many travels home and abroad with his wife, Maureen.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen Marker Jones; brothers, Edward (Ned) Jones and wife, Mary Kay, Avoca, and Thomas and wife, Beth, Williamsport; and his niece and nephew, Nicole and Robbie Stranieri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Alyce Jones; his nephews, David and Craig Jones; and his niece, Lisa Jones Kutra.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, The Villages. Private interment.

A memorial Mass will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, Pa. with a half hour visitation before Mass.

