The Villages has turned into a cold corporation run by bullies

To the Editor:

It’s apparent there is some confusion, some misunderstanding going around The Villages, regarding the legal case of the little white cross.

First, my wife and I are not suing The Villages. Just the opposite. They are suing us. We are the defendants here, forced into this law suit. We never wanted this suit to happen. We begged and begged for months for The Villages to solve this matter quietly and friendly between ourselves. And if need be, we would even be willing to pay and go to mediation. They flatly refused all friendly offers and ran up the courthouse steps in Sumter County and filed suit.

A little background here. The Villages is “special-purpose” form of state government, a Community Development Districts. They are one of several CDDs in Florida, created by state law Chapter 190. They are not a “private” Home Owner’s Association (HOA). And as a government, they are held high to abide by all state and federal laws.

Some people are saying that we signed an agreement not to display yard ornaments, so shut up and take down that little white cross. These Villagers are half right and half wrong. We did sign such an agreement. But we discovered that this particular deed restriction is illegal, and we are not obliged to follow it. Here’s examples why this is. The Villages is not allowed to write any deed restrictions that violates anyone’s civil and religious protections under state or federal, law.

Examples:The Villages cannot write a deed restriction that prohibits African-American people from buying homes or living here. That is illegal. Nor, can they write deed restrictions that prohibit religious groups, like Jews, from buying homes or living here. That too is illegal. Likewise, The Villages cannot write deed restrictions that prevent the “reasonable” expression of religion on the private property of your home. A 12-foot cross is unreasonable. A 12-inch cross is OK. ( I would say things like a little-blue ceramic turtle is OK, too.) The Villages is spending an enormous amount of money prosecuting this lawsuit. God knows why. Government control? Power? Christian disdain? The list could go on.

But they have a team of lawyers who get $200 to $400 an hour and more to prosecute this case. And they just hired two more attorneys! This lawsuit is out of control, going on for nearly two years! Think of all those billing hours. And you are paying for this in your homeowner’s fees.

We wish it would stop today! I was told confidentially: “If the old man (Harold Schwartz) were still in charge, this never would have happened.” I believe he was a man of faith and really believed in The Villages being “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.” Now, The Villages has turned into a cold corporation run by bullies.

My wife and I just want to exercise our civil rights and religious freedom, which are protected by the law. We want the same for you. Yet we are attacked and so we must defend ourselves. And everyday I wish this would all go away. Maybe The Villages will listen to reason…probably not. But, maybe.

Wayne & Bonnie Anderson

Village of Tamarind Grove