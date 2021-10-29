Villager arrested after alleged attacks on husband over ‘stupid questions’

A Villager has been arrested after alleged attacks on her husband over his “stupid questions.”

Denise Hendrix, 73, was arrested at her home in the New Haven Villas in the Village of Hillsborough on a charge of domestic battery at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

An investigation was triggered when he visited his doctor’s office and “disclosed some recent incidents of domestic violence in the home,” according to the arrest report. An employee at the physician’s office contacted law enforcement.

A deputy privately interviewed the husband on the porch, and he said Hendrix “struck him several times in the past during arguments, but insisted that it was his fault and she did nothing wrong,” the report said. The most recent time was Wednesday morning when she struck him in the chest during an argument.

Hendrix was questioned in the living room and she admitted striking her husband “on multiple occasions during arguments because he irritates and annoys her.” She said he asks “stupid questions repeatedly.”

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.