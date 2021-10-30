All of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages

To the Editor:

While The Villages continues its building boom south of State Road 44, residents to the north get little attention. One thing that would go along way in terms of good will would be the restoration of Katie Belle’s to its original configuration.

Katie Belle’s was, without question, the coolest, most fun place to go any day of the week. Then, for whatever reason, the powers that be decided they could make more money by reducing Katie Belle’s to a single floor with over-priced food and drinks, and with “shops” to replace what was the ground floor of the original. As it turns out, greed is not always good. Now Katie Belle’s sits empty as do most of the ”shops” that never materialized.

I realize that the possibility of returning Katie Belle’s to its original glory is slim and none but many of us northern residents would love to see it happen. I appreciate the opportunity to vent over past glory gone.

Richard Dankert

Village of Briar Meadow