Suspect tracked down in 2018 theft of RV from local dealership

A suspect has been tracked down in the 2018 theft of a recreational vehicle from a local dealership.

Aaron Kendrick Davis Jr., 42, of Orlando, was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail on charges of grand theft, fraud and forgery in connection with the Oct. 22, 2018 theft of a grey 2018 Pleasure Way Luxor RV from Campers Inn on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. The RV was valued at $107,090.

An online credit application had been completed prior to Davis’ visit to the dealership. He offered a $10,800 check for a down payment. He also presented a Florida driver’s license and the information was successfully checked out through the dealership’s financial system. His information was later determined to be fraudulent.

A Fruitland Park Police Department detective checked with the tollway authority and secured a surveillance image of the RV entering the Florida Turnpike at U.S. Hwy. 27 in Leesburg. The detective later learned that the Orlando Police Department was investigating a similar crime and had Davis in custody as a suspect. During an interview at the Orange County Jail, Davis admitted he drove the RV to a TGI Friday’s restaurant near Millennium Mall in Orlando and handed off the RV to someone named, “Dutch.” He had supplied Davis with a counterfeit check and other materials prior to the “purchase” of the RV at Campers Inn in Fruitland Park. Davis said he was paid $1,000 and doesn’t know what happened to the RV after he delivered it.