Saturday, October 30, 2021
Villagers can bring some Christmas joy to children living in Ocala National Forest

By Staff Report

Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is kicking off its annual SoZo Kids Angel Tree project for more than 150 children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest. The goal is for every SoZo Kid’s wish list to be fulfilled.

A link to the SoZo Kids Angel Tree wish lists can be found at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com.

“We hope each child will get two or three pieces of clothing, plus two or three toys or other fun items,” said Linda Casey, Friends of SoZo Kids president and resident of the Village of LaBelle South. “Donors are not obligated to purchase all items on a child’s wish list, however,” she added.

Gifts are being sought for children attending the two SoZo Kids after-school programs at Forest Lakes Park and Sandy Acres, plus their siblings – and, in a few cases, a parent or grandparent.  Donors can select the kid(s) that best meet their Christmas budget needs.

Extra donations are being collected for teenagers, a group often ignored at the holidays. Teenager gifts include ear pods ($10-$20), portable Bluetooth speakers ($10-$20), sports balls, and boys’ and girls’ AXE gift sets.

“If people would prefer, they can donate cash, and we’ll do the shopping for them,” said Karla McCarey, Village of Dunedin, who along with her husband, John, is chairing this year’s Angel Tree project. Donations can be made online at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com.

Donations should be dropped off between 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, or Saturday, Dec. 4, at Oxford United Methodist Church, 3906 E. County Road 466, Oxford, next to the WaWa gas station. Gifts should not be wrapped, and all tags should be removed. Do not include receipts or gift cards. Donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. More information is available by writing to [email protected].

