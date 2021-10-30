Villagers on Historic Side upset about Sumter allowing more apartments in their backyard

Sumter County commissioners have approved a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for an apartment complex of up to 360 units in the northeastern part of the county.

Villages Crossing, developed by Ron Brown and Character Oaks Real Estate (C.O.R.E.), would be built near Lowe’s and behind BJ’s Warehouse along U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The 15-acre project would be adjacent to the 282-unit Parkside at East Village apartment complex, also developed by C.O.R.E. of Summerfield, and west of Orange Blossom Gardens on the Historic Side of The Villages. Parkside at East Village was recently sold to a Boston-based company and is being re-christened Parker at East Village.

The company also has developed medical office buildings and multi-use projects including Village Park Center, Oxford Pointe, Twisted Oaks Point.

Commissioners approved a zoning change for the property from heavy commercial to high-density residential.

A staff report found the project consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan because it is in a heavily developed corridor near the highway.

“The purpose and intent of the high-density residential zoning district is to provide a higher density, an atmosphere where families may reside in a multi-family building and to provide a buffer between districts of higher and lower residential densities, commercial or other more intensive zoning districts,” the report stated.

Residents of the Historic Side of The Villages, particularly those living on West Schwartz Boulevard, are feeling threatened by the proliferation of apartments in their backyard. They have registered complaints with Sumter County about declining property values and rising crime.

“We already have enough issues with people jumping the fence from the apartments. Too much traffic and crime,” Sheila Sanders and Lisa Gates, who live at 1833 W. Schwartz Blvd. said in a written complaint to the commission.

They and their neighbors live in the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages so their concerns may hold less sway with the Sumter commissioners.

More details about the development will be available when a site plan is submitted.