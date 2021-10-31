A solution to global warming

To the Editor:

The debate about climate change has shifted from reality and cause to what we must do about it. We know its impact will be huge and building seawalls and elevating road are bandaids and short-term thinking. We must drastically cut emissions from burning fossil fuels. Using electric vehicles is nice but does very little because ~70% of electricity comes from burning fossils. Fortunately, there is a non-regulatory, free-market solution that will work: pricing carbon.

The way it works is this: fees are paid at the point of origin for all fossil fuels. Whoever uses the fuels ultimately pays the fees as they are passed down. This incentivizes both the producer and the consumer who look for alternatives to reduce costs and increase competitiveness. Over time natural market dynamics cause renewable energy sources to become more desirable and affordable. The demand for fossil fuels dries up and emissions are dramatically reduced. The pricing is gradually raised to ease the transition and allow the fossil fuel industry to adjust, naturally! No government regulations, no bureaucracy, no choosing which alternative energy source or technology to penalize or reward.

What about the cost? What about jobs? What about cheap fossil fuels from other countries? How can the U.S. remain competitive on the international market? These issues are addressed in the proposed legislation now before Congress. The first issue is addressed through a dividend. All the carbon fees are divided up and returned to taxpayers. So, this is a revenue neutral deal. Economists have concluded based on thorough analyses that most taxpayers will either experience a net benefit or essentially break even. Only the top 20 percent experience a net loss, estimated at about $50/month, and only because they use more energy. Affordable, and avoidable with proper choices.

The job market will be better with this system, because jobs in renewable energy sectors will more than make up for losses in the fossil fuels sector

The impact of foreign fossil fuels will be managed by a border adjustment fee on those imports. China and others will reflexively move toward renewables to be competitive with U.S.!

Speaking of other countries – of all the developed countries in the world, only Australia and the U.S. currently don’t have a price on carbon. We will soon be paying border adjustment fees to European Union countries because they are putting a price on carbon. Let Rep. Webster, Sen. Rubio and President Biden know we don’t want to be short-changed economically on the world market. That we want to be part of the solution to climate change. That you want them to support carbon pricing.

Hank Farrell

Village of Buttonwood