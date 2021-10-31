70.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Motion seeks to revoke McGinty’s bond after latest arrest in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A motion seeks to revoke Ed McGinty’s bond after his latest arrest in The Villages.

A motion was filed Thursday in Sumter County Court seeking the revocation of McGinty’s bond following his arrest last week at the Hadley swimming pool.

The Village of Hadley resident appeared Tuesday morning in Sumter County Court in front of Judge William Hallman III, who granted a permanent restraining order for a woman allegedly stalked by McGinty.

By 11:58 a.m. that day, McGinty showed up at the Hadley swimming pool, from which he had been previously banned, driving his golf cart adorned with “big Michelle Obama 2024 signs on it,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He parked two spots down from the golf cart of the woman he previously called a “fat slob” during a confrontation at the pool. Her golf cart was noted in the report for its red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and “Donald Trump propaganda.” About 20 feet separated the two golf carts, violating the court order preventing McGinty from coming within 100 feet of the woman’s vehicle “at any time.” McGinty admitted he knew the golf cart belonged to the woman who has the restraining order against him.

Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriffs deputy.
He was arrested for violating a court order and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center at 1:16 p.m. He was released at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after posting $1,000 bond.

McGinty had been arrested on a stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the woman’s house. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

