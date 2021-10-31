62.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Reveille Cafe passes inspection at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

Duct work has passed inspection at the new Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

The new cafe will be joining the growing list of restaurants at The Villages’ newest shopping plaza located south of State Road 44. Earlier this year, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and China Chef opened at Magnolia Plaza. A McDonald’s restaurant is also to be built at Magnolia Plaza.

Interior work is taking place at the Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza

Reveille has recreated the age-old breakfast tradition and combined it with today’s favorites and some healthier options as well, including eggs Benedict, strawberry waffles, bacon and eggs, or a bowl of oatmeal with a side of fresh fruit. The lunch menu includes several sandwich, burgers and salad options.

The Georgia-based restaurant chain is named for the French word that refers to the military wakeup call

An opening date has yet to be announced.

