62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 31, 2021
type here...

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Well the reason there is a downfall of “The Dream” in The Villages is the spoiled silver spoon grandkids are running the show. They have never worked a day in their lives. They haven’t a notion that what they are doing is hurting long time residents.
Katie Belle’s was one of the first failures they took on. They just want to tear things down a few restaurants here and there. The Rialto is another mess.
It’s all about money! Nothing more.
They have zero respect to what brought them here. Build, build, build. The villages south hasn’t any ties to the northern section. So tell me, who is running the asylum?

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Do people know about UF IFAS Extension FCS programs?

UF IFAS Extension Agent LuAnn Duncan says the agency has a lot to offer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The loss of things we loved about The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the loss of things she loved about The Villages

Thank you to our great neighbors

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident is extremely grateful to her neighbors for their help after her recent hip surgery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos