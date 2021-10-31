The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

To the Editor:

Well the reason there is a downfall of “The Dream” in The Villages is the spoiled silver spoon grandkids are running the show. They have never worked a day in their lives. They haven’t a notion that what they are doing is hurting long time residents.

Katie Belle’s was one of the first failures they took on. They just want to tear things down a few restaurants here and there. The Rialto is another mess.

It’s all about money! Nothing more.

They have zero respect to what brought them here. Build, build, build. The villages south hasn’t any ties to the northern section. So tell me, who is running the asylum?

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill