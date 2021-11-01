50.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...

Edward William Schafer

By Staff Report

Edward William Schafer
Edward William Schafer

Edward William Schafer, n‚e Hungerschafer, a resident of the village of Santo Domingo, The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at The Villages Hospital on Friday, December 25, 2020. Ed was born Monday, December 1, 1930 in Amsterdam, New York. Ed was predeceased by his father Alfred John Hungerschafer, Dana Beach, FL and mother Anna May Yager, Amsterdam, NY, and his brother William, Rotterdam Junction, NY. Ed is survived by his sister Terry Meyers, Kingsbury, NY and her children Eric, Rock and Pam (John Nichol); Hungerschafer sons Bob (Kari), Bellingham, WA, Alan, Richmond, BC; Zimmerman, step-sons John, Tucson, AZ, David, Buena Park, CA, Jamie (Jackie Marquis), Palm Harbor, FL; granddaughters Laura (Christian Van Buskirk), Victoria BC, Sarah (Josu Alonso Riske), Cloverdale, BC, grandsons Tyler, Bellingham WA, Michael, Langley BC and great-grandson Lincoln Markus Bennett Alonso Riske, Langley, BC, best friends Ann Krall, The Villages, FL, Helen Sennett, Trilogy, Corona, CA. Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159, 352-753-0989. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513, 352-793-7740, with Honor Guard services performed by the American Legion, Post 347, 699 W Lady Lake Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159, with interment in the columbarium. Following the funeral service there will be a memorial gathering at Beef O’Brady’s Restaurant, 2586 West County Road 48, Bushnell, FL 33513, 352-568-7000. For memorial gathering or transportation please R.S.V.P. by Nov. 12th to Bob Hungerschafer 800-830-7540 [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Do people know about UF IFAS Extension FCS programs?

UF IFAS Extension Agent LuAnn Duncan says the agency has a lot to offer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The loss of things we loved about The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the loss of things she loved about The Villages

Thank you to our great neighbors

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident is extremely grateful to her neighbors for their help after her recent hip surgery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos