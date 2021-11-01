Edward William Schafer, n‚e Hungerschafer, a resident of the village of Santo Domingo, The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at The Villages Hospital on Friday, December 25, 2020. Ed was born Monday, December 1, 1930 in Amsterdam, New York. Ed was predeceased by his father Alfred John Hungerschafer, Dana Beach, FL and mother Anna May Yager, Amsterdam, NY, and his brother William, Rotterdam Junction, NY. Ed is survived by his sister Terry Meyers, Kingsbury, NY and her children Eric, Rock and Pam (John Nichol); Hungerschafer sons Bob (Kari), Bellingham, WA, Alan, Richmond, BC; Zimmerman, step-sons John, Tucson, AZ, David, Buena Park, CA, Jamie (Jackie Marquis), Palm Harbor, FL; granddaughters Laura (Christian Van Buskirk), Victoria BC, Sarah (Josu Alonso Riske), Cloverdale, BC, grandsons Tyler, Bellingham WA, Michael, Langley BC and great-grandson Lincoln Markus Bennett Alonso Riske, Langley, BC, best friends Ann Krall, The Villages, FL, Helen Sennett, Trilogy, Corona, CA. Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159, 352-753-0989. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513, 352-793-7740, with Honor Guard services performed by the American Legion, Post 347, 699 W Lady Lake Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159, with interment in the columbarium. Following the funeral service there will be a memorial gathering at Beef O’Brady’s Restaurant, 2586 West County Road 48, Bushnell, FL 33513, 352-568-7000. For memorial gathering or transportation please R.S.V.P. by Nov. 12th to Bob Hungerschafer 800-830-7540 [email protected].