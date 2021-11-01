Lorraine Cianfrani

Lorraine H. Cianfrani of Doylestown, PA passed away in The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, FL on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Rocco and Mary (Ressa) Lasavio, Lorraine resided in Philadelphia and Doylestown, PA before moving to The Villages, FL in 2019.

She was formerly employed as an administrative assistant/medical secretary with Dr. Michael Avallone in Philadelphia, PA for 30 years, prior to retirement. Lorraine was a former member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church of Philadelphia, PA. She was an avid dancer, artist, sewer and prided herself to always dress well and present yourself well.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred M. Cianfrani; devoted mother of Brian and wife (Juliane) Cianfrani, Keith Cianfrani and partner (Holly Weiss), and the late Mark Cianfrani (who is survived by his wife Debbie); loving grandmother of Rachael and husband Mike, Alfred, Dana, Christian and wife (Tina), Keith, Jr., Kevin and wife (Susan), Matthew and wife (Chelsea) and Melissa; cherished great-grandmother of Julie, Lea, Rocco, Gianna, Shyla, Benjamin, Eli, Jacob, Ava and Dominick; and former mother-in-law of Susan Trindle, Maryanne Cianfrani and Karen Cianfrani.

Visitation will be held at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Friday, November 5th from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, November 6th from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA 18902, with a mass to follow at 12 Noon.

Interment will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020.