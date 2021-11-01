50.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...

Lorraine Cianfrani

By Staff Report

Lorraine Cianfrani
Lorraine Cianfrani

Lorraine H. Cianfrani of Doylestown, PA passed away in The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, FL on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Rocco and Mary (Ressa) Lasavio, Lorraine resided in Philadelphia and Doylestown, PA before moving to The Villages, FL in 2019.

She was formerly employed as an administrative assistant/medical secretary with Dr. Michael Avallone in Philadelphia, PA for 30 years, prior to retirement. Lorraine was a former member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church of Philadelphia, PA. She was an avid dancer, artist, sewer and prided herself to always dress well and present yourself well.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred M. Cianfrani; devoted mother of Brian and wife (Juliane) Cianfrani, Keith Cianfrani and partner (Holly Weiss), and the late Mark Cianfrani (who is survived by his wife Debbie); loving grandmother of Rachael and husband Mike, Alfred, Dana, Christian and wife (Tina), Keith, Jr., Kevin and wife (Susan), Matthew and wife (Chelsea) and Melissa; cherished great-grandmother of Julie, Lea, Rocco, Gianna, Shyla, Benjamin, Eli, Jacob, Ava and Dominick; and former mother-in-law of Susan Trindle, Maryanne Cianfrani and Karen Cianfrani.

Visitation will be held at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Friday, November 5th from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, November 6th from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA 18902, with a mass to follow at 12 Noon.

Interment will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Do people know about UF IFAS Extension FCS programs?

UF IFAS Extension Agent LuAnn Duncan says the agency has a lot to offer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The loss of things we loved about The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the loss of things she loved about The Villages

Thank you to our great neighbors

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident is extremely grateful to her neighbors for their help after her recent hip surgery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos