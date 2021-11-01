Retired Sumter County sheriff’s deputy dies from complications from COVID-19

A retired Sumter County sheriff’s deputy has died from complications from COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office announced that retired Deputy Andy Wills died last week. He retired from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in 2020 after nearly 25 years of service.

Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds with visitation starting at noon followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Bushnell following the service.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office announced the death of Detention Center Deputy Michael Preston Taylor, also from complications from COVID-19. Sgt. William Prevatt, who also worked in the detention center, died a few weeks later. He has also suffered from complications from COVID-19