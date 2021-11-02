Barbara Kohlhagen Harju, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 8, 2021 at the age of 79 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s degree from The National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. She taught elementary school in Wisconsin public schools for over 25 years.

After moving to The Villages, Barbara was active in women’s recreational softball program and was captain of the Golden Gals 75’s softball team which won the national championship in 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Barbara is survived by her husband George Allmann of The Villages, Florida; a daughter Mary (Scott) Novotny of West Bend, Wisconsin; two sons, David Harju of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Peter (Nicole) Harju of Cedarburg, Wisconsin and a stepdaughter Debra (Eric) Swanson of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is further survived by five grandchildren Elizabeth, Ailsa and Jack Harju, Michael and Amanda Novotny, and a step grandchild, Sean Allmann. She is also survived by two sisters, Kathy Choren and Joanne Bosley of Mequon, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Eunice Kohlhagen, and a son, John Harju.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on November 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by Hope Lutheran Church.