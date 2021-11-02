80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...

Handyman with history of ripoffs in The Villages arrested after allegedly molesting little girl

By Meta Minton

David Carl Hall
David Carl Hall

A handyman with a history of ripoffs in The Villages has been arrested after allegedly molesting a little girl.

David Carl Hall, 50, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The girl, whose age was redacted from an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department, said she has been suicidal because of what happened with Hall more than three years ago. The girl was interviewed last month at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Leesburg about the alleged abuse. The girl had been entrusted to the care of a woman who would often sleep with Hall and the girl in the same bed. The girl said Hall would put his hand in her underpants and between her legs. She said Hall claimed he was simply checking to make sure she hadn’t wet the bed.

Hall, who has a long history of arrests, was jailed last year on a warrant charging him with ripping off a woman in the Village of Silver Lake. He had been hired to fix her roof. He took her money and disappeared.

Hall’s criminal record also includes a 2018 arrest after ripping off an elderly woman, also in the Village of Silver Lake.

As a result of the molestation charge, Hall was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He has been released on $10,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is complicit in human trafficking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time.

A solution to the problem of voter fraud

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers an idea about how to stop voter fraud. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos