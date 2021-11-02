Handyman with history of ripoffs in The Villages arrested after allegedly molesting little girl

A handyman with a history of ripoffs in The Villages has been arrested after allegedly molesting a little girl.

David Carl Hall, 50, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The girl, whose age was redacted from an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department, said she has been suicidal because of what happened with Hall more than three years ago. The girl was interviewed last month at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Leesburg about the alleged abuse. The girl had been entrusted to the care of a woman who would often sleep with Hall and the girl in the same bed. The girl said Hall would put his hand in her underpants and between her legs. She said Hall claimed he was simply checking to make sure she hadn’t wet the bed.

Hall, who has a long history of arrests, was jailed last year on a warrant charging him with ripping off a woman in the Village of Silver Lake. He had been hired to fix her roof. He took her money and disappeared.

Hall’s criminal record also includes a 2018 arrest after ripping off an elderly woman, also in the Village of Silver Lake.

As a result of the molestation charge, Hall was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He has been released on $10,000 bond.