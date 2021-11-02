Leroy Antetomaso

Leroy F. Antetomaso (Roy), age 77, passed away on October 16, 2021 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Anthony, sister Gloria, brother James and sister-in-law Susan, as well as stepdaughters Dawn Crouch and husband Mark, and Kimberly Giusti and husband Richard. Roy had six grandchildren Logan, Aidan, Sydney, Mason, Taylor and Peyton, and one nephew, Jeffrey. He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy F. Antetomaso and Frances Roberts Antetomaso.

Roy had a full and active life and was involved in many activities. He served honorably in the Army from 1966-1968 as an Artillery Surveyor and spent a year in Vietnam. After his discharge, Roy attended Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, and earned a degree in Accounting in 1974. He worked with several companies, primarily as a computer and technology expert and retired from Hewlett-Packard as an executive in 2005. A few years later, he and his wife Barbara moved to The Villages, FL where Roy flourished and playing a lot of golf and Duplicate Bridge, and making many friends. He enjoyed dining out with friends and was always on the lookout for out-of-the-way places that were unique and different. When he found one, he could not wait to get others to share the experience. His lifetime interests included HO trains, where he worked to set-up intricate train gardens for everyone’s pleasure.

He was a member of The Villages Model Train Club and met for breakfast on Saturdays with “The Train Boyz”. Roy also had a huge interest in music from the 50s and amassed a collection of 45-records that numbered into the thousands. He took great pride in making sure that each record was kept in perfect condition and properly catalogued. Roy was very proud of his status as a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of both the Scottish Rite and Shriners (Boumi) of Baltimore. He was a Life Member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036.

Roy’s wishes were to donate his body for scientific research to the University of Florida.

A celebration of life service will be held in The Villages at a later date.