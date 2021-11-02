72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Human trafficking is a tragic and despicable practice whereby money is made by illegally transporting people from one location to another, to accomplish an illegal purpose, such as forcing that person into sexual servitude or to gain entry illegally into a country.
The Infamous Mexican cartels continue to make billions of dollars trafficking in South American men, women and children. These people pay the cartels to transport them illegally into the United States where many of them are sold into prostitution or worse. Many of them die on the way.
President Biden is complicit in this tragic process. His unwillingness to allow the border guards to do their job and his act of stopping the wall from construction has helped the cartels traffic over 1.5 million people over our border illegally.
Once over the border President Biden has them bussed and flown in the middle of the night all over America. He does not inform the states or local governments of these dumpings.
He now wants to give certain illegals several hundred thousand dollars if they are separated from their parents.
It is estimated that each of these trafficked individuals will cost several thousands of taxpayer dollars to maintain them in communities all over America.
In fact, President Biden is a human trafficker and should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors (human trafficking). It is obvious to all that if President Biden followed his oath when he became President to uphold our laws these tragic trafficking events could not take place.
Who will defend these actions?

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is complicit in human trafficking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time.

A solution to the problem of voter fraud

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers an idea about how to stop voter fraud. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos