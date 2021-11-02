President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

To the Editor:

Human trafficking is a tragic and despicable practice whereby money is made by illegally transporting people from one location to another, to accomplish an illegal purpose, such as forcing that person into sexual servitude or to gain entry illegally into a country.

The Infamous Mexican cartels continue to make billions of dollars trafficking in South American men, women and children. These people pay the cartels to transport them illegally into the United States where many of them are sold into prostitution or worse. Many of them die on the way.

President Biden is complicit in this tragic process. His unwillingness to allow the border guards to do their job and his act of stopping the wall from construction has helped the cartels traffic over 1.5 million people over our border illegally.

Once over the border President Biden has them bussed and flown in the middle of the night all over America. He does not inform the states or local governments of these dumpings.

He now wants to give certain illegals several hundred thousand dollars if they are separated from their parents.

It is estimated that each of these trafficked individuals will cost several thousands of taxpayer dollars to maintain them in communities all over America.

In fact, President Biden is a human trafficker and should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors (human trafficking). It is obvious to all that if President Biden followed his oath when he became President to uphold our laws these tragic trafficking events could not take place.

Who will defend these actions?

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square