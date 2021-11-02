Water Oak resident wins Ward 3 seat on Lady Lake Commission

A resident of the Water Oak community has won the Ward 3 seat on the Lady Lake Commission.

Ed Freeman on Tuesday easily outdistanced John Brinson Jr. in the only contested race for the Lady Lake Commission. Freeman won 484 votes to Brinson’s 104 votes. Freeman commanded an impressive 82 percent of the 588 ballots cast in Ward 3.

Freeman will succeed fellow Water Oaker Dan Vincent, who served as the Ward 3 representative for 10 years on the Lady Lake Commission. Vincent was presented with a plaque at his final commission meeting Monday night by Mayor Ruth Kussard in recognition of his years of service.

Freeman has been a regular at Lady Lake Commission meetings. He has worked closely with Vincent.