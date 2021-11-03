Amy (Amaryllis) Williams, age 81 of The Villages, FL passed into heaven October 13, 2021 with her cherished family surrounding her. This was due to a peaceful and unexpected cardiac event. She was born to Wilbur and Mary Lawrence in 1940 in Bucyrus, Ohio. She graduated from Upper Sandusky High School. Amy is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 58 years, Jerry. She was an incredible mother to her two children, Jerry (Emily) Williams and Julie (Rob) Swan. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Natalie and Meredith Swan, and grand puppies, Woody and Mulligan. She is also survived by her brother, David (Laura) Lawrence and her sister, Judith (Rex) Radabaugh and her many nieces and nephews.

Amy received her Bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. She was a Speech Therapist in Columbus before moving to Toledo, Ohio. She raised two outstanding children, was a substitute teacher, and was owner/manager of two frozen yogurt stores.

She lived an amazing life for the last 20 years in The Villages, FL where she enjoyed her many terrific friends and neighbors, some who were from across the pond. She took great pleasure in traveling with her next-door neighbors and visiting her English and Scottish friends in their lovely homes. Amy fancied her Tuesday night weekly neighborhood dinners, which could exceed 40 people. She also loved pickleball, golf, bridge, and bocce. Amy initiated an annual Derby Day celebration which involved toy horses, pari mutuel wagering, food, drinks and fun. She was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church.

Jerry and Amy have been Ohio State Football season ticketholders since 1958. Amy has helped spearhead large tailgates right outside of Ohio Stadium on football Saturdays since 1988.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The James Cancer Hospital or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages, FL at the American Legion Post 347 on Sunday, December 5th at 3:00 pm with Services. Amy’s Celebration will continue after the Services. There will be a private Service for family in Ohio on a later date.