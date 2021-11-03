80.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Chain-smoking driver arrested as K-9 alerts on car in traffic stop in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

George Luis Sanchez
A chain-smoking driver was arrested after a K-9 was summoned to the scene of a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

George Luis Sanchez, 35, of Tavares, was driving a gray 2016 Nissan Altima at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when he crossed out of his lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native blamed his erratic driving on being “nervous” because he knew the police officer was behind him.

The officer computer-searched Sanchez’s prior interactions with law enforcement which revealed that on May 24, Sanchez admitted to a Palm Bay Police Department officer that he, “Frequently smokes methamphetamine in the vehicle.” When the Lady Lake officer asked Sanchez about that exchange, “He became more nervous, shaking and began chain-smoking,” the report said.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up a cigarette “infused” with methamphetamine. There was also a bag in the vehicle, containing a light brown rock/powder substance, which was determined to be methamphetamine.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

