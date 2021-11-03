80.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Critical Race Theory is NOT being taught in schools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After watching the autopsy of the Virginia governor’s race, I was disheartened by the lies that flipped suburban women and mothers based on the school lies about CRT, Critical Race Theory.
Some of it is the fault of prominent black leaders embracing this idea and bringing it into the mainstream. Most of those who are vehemently against it, cannot define it or even discuss it intelligently.
Its source is some law schools and it started as a white paper and is not new; it dates back to the 1970’s and has been discussed in legal circles for a long long time – over 50 years. The short and easy to digest explanation is based on the idea that “winners of a war write the history.” History of the U.S. and the world was written by white men. CRT theory simply says that since it was written by (old) white men, it white washes the abuses and actual happenings. For example: Columbus discovered America and kids are taught to celebrate that. But, Columbus was not really a good guy – he murdered indigenous peoples. And, Andrew Jackson is celebrated by Democrat groups with Andrew Jackson Day – yet, Jackson committed genocide against the Cherokee people after stealing their homeland and force marching them to Oklahoma on the “Trail of Tears.”
CRT simply says, we should be teaching truth in history and balance the good and the bad. Why is that a bad thing? It would not be if Republicans had not grabbed the concept and lied to less educated suburbanites that the “socialist” public schools were going to teach the white kids that they were “bad” and should bear that ancient burden. Which is a lie. How about this. Let’s quit telling lies to our kids and to our citizens. If you have to lie to win, that speaks volumes about character and integrity. The pendulum is so far extreme right that society is fractured. The pendulum will swing back and we can hope it happens before too much more damage is done.

Samuel Faulkner
Village of Hacienda

 

