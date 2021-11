There is still time to sign up to participate in the Christmas Parade in The Villages.

The annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Villages Polo Fields.

The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 19. You can download an application at this link: The Villages Christmas Parade entry form

The completed application should be mailed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 1200 Avenida Central, The Villages FL 32159.

Entries chosen for the parade will be informed by Monday, Nov. 22.