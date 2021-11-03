80.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Sumter County to offer collection of hazardous waste and electronics

By Staff Report

Sumter County will be hosting an amnesty day for the mobile collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood. The event is free for all Sumter County residents.

The following will be accepted at the event:

Automotive fluids
Batteries (including rechargeable or automotive)
Cleaners
Fertilizers
Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices Fungicides
Gas (Old gas and old cans)
Herbicides
Household electronics (TVs, DVD players, computers, etc) Latex & oil-based paints
Paint removers and thinners
Pesticides
Pool Chemicals
Propane tanks (25 lbs)
Smoke Detectors
Solvents
Wood Preservatives

The following will not be accepted:

Biological/infectious waste Explosives
Radioactive waste
Empty Paint Cans

Tires

For packaging and transporting chemicals:

Do not mix chemicals.
Keep products in original labeled containers if possible. Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage.

Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in a box with newspaper. Put boxes in the trunk or the back of the vehicle away from passengers

