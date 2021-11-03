Sumter County to offer collection of hazardous waste and electronics

Sumter County will be hosting an amnesty day for the mobile collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood. The event is free for all Sumter County residents.

The following will be accepted at the event:

Automotive fluids

Batteries (including rechargeable or automotive)

Cleaners

Fertilizers

Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices Fungicides

Gas (Old gas and old cans)

Herbicides

Household electronics (TVs, DVD players, computers, etc) Latex & oil-based paints

Paint removers and thinners

Pesticides

Pool Chemicals

Propane tanks (25 lbs)

Smoke Detectors

Solvents

Wood Preservatives

The following will not be accepted:

Biological/infectious waste Explosives

Radioactive waste

Empty Paint Cans

Tires

For packaging and transporting chemicals:

Do not mix chemicals.

Keep products in original labeled containers if possible. Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage.

Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in a box with newspaper. Put boxes in the trunk or the back of the vehicle away from passengers