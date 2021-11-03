Sumter County to offer collection of hazardous waste and electronics

Sumter County will be hosting an amnesty day for the mobile collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood. The event is free for all Sumter County residents.
The following will be accepted at the event:
Automotive fluids
Batteries (including rechargeable or automotive)
Cleaners
Fertilizers
Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices Fungicides
Gas (Old gas and old cans)
Herbicides
Household electronics (TVs, DVD players, computers, etc) Latex & oil-based paints
Paint removers and thinners
Pesticides
Pool Chemicals
Propane tanks (25 lbs)
Smoke Detectors
Solvents
Wood Preservatives
The following will not be accepted:
Biological/infectious waste Explosives
Radioactive waste
Empty Paint Cans
Tires
For packaging and transporting chemicals:
Do not mix chemicals.
Keep products in original labeled containers if possible. Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage.
Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in a box with newspaper. Put boxes in the trunk or the back of the vehicle away from passengers