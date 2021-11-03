Villagers For Trump will hold golf cart rally to honor veterans

A drone will fly over to record the Villagers For Trump “Thank a Vet” golf cart rally to honor veterans on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Veterans are encouraged to participate and wear their military hats, shirts or wave flags to display their branch of service.

All participants are encouraged to decorate their carts with signs, flags, banners, and patriotic colors. Carts will assemble at 3 p.m. at Creekside Medical Center, 1050 Old Camp Road across from Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

There will be patriotic music before the pledge to the flag and The National Anthem.

The golf cart rally will depart at 4 p.m. for Brownwood, re-group at Eisenhower Recreation Center where others may join the rally, and then circle Paddock Square before ending the rally.

“The drone recording of this rally will be available on YouTube.com to send to friends and family so this is always extra fun for everyone,” said Suzanne Zimmeran of Villagers for Trump.