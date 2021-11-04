Claudette Catanese

Claudette H. Cantanese, of The Villages, FL, passed away on November 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 11:30 AM. Internment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Claudette was born in Chicago, IL on May 18, 1934 to Polish immigrants (Frank and Mary) . She loved cruising, playing cards and entertaining with family and friends. Her homemade dishes were loved and anticipated by all. She was an awarded bocce player, bowler and line dancer. She was often referred to as the Best Dressed in The Villages. Claudette is preceded in death by her husband, Mathew Catanese and her dog Pepper. Claudette is survived by her three daughters – Donna (Billy), Lyn and Gayle (John) and 5 grandchildren, William, Britanie (Chad), Kevin, Ryan and Nikki.